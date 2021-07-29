Search Continues for Missing 5-year-old Fruitland Boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-An extensive search in western Idaho continues for a 5-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening. According to the Fruitland Police Department, Michael Joseph Vaughn went missing from his home at around 6:30 p.m. July 27, and has not been seen since. Idaho State Police issued a missing/endangered person notice out that evening on behalf of the Fruitland Police Department.

Fruitland Police said Wednesday night in a statement that an extensive "methodical" search of the area is being done with help from multiple Treasure Valley partners. The Army National Guard have flown the area, while water levels in area canals were reduced Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement has taken over the coordination of search efforts after the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Team was released.

"This is a very active investigation/ search effort and is ongoing. The public support for the teams involved in this search has truly been unmatched," the Fruitland Police Department said in a prepared statement. Residents of the area have been asked to help locate the young boy and work with law enforcement in search efforts. People have been asked to review their home security systems for any information that may be helpful in the search.

Vaughn, also responds to monkey, was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft t-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs. He is about 43 inches tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Call the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at 208-642-6006 Ext 0, if you see the young boy.

Michael Joseph Vaughan, Fruitland Police Department

Get our free mobile app