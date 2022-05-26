Washington Man Drowns in Middle Fork of the Salmon Near Challis

CHALLIS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews have had to wait to recover the body of a Washington man who drowned on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River earlier this week. According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the body of 63-year-old Robert Gray of Mills Creek, Washington was spotted in a log jam on May 25, near Boundary Creek a day after being knocked off his boat the day before. The sheriff's office said Custer County Search and Rescue spotted the body by helicopter but, had to wait for recovery efforts because of the location and swift currents. The sheriff's office said the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. and was reported to them at around 7 p.m. Gray had been on a raft floating the river when he hit a log jam that threw him into the 40 degree water that was running about five feet deep at the time. Gray was unable to make it to shore and was swept downstream. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the recovery efforts.

