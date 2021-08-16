CATS The Musical Coming To Morrison Center In Boise

Even though they tried to make a live action version of CATS that totally flopped, nothing can beat a show live on the stage. CATS is coming to the Morrison Center in Boise and you can get tickets.

When is CATS coming to Boise?

CATS is coming to Boise's Morrison Center October 29th through October 31st. The shows are available on Friday October 29th at 8 pm, Saturday October 31st at 2 pm and 8 pm and Sunday October 31st at 1 pm and 6:30 pm.

When can I buy tickets?

Tickets do not go on sale until September 24th at 10 am. If you are really excited about this show make sure you set a reminder so you can get yourself tickets. I imagine it will sell out pretty quickly

What is CATS?

CATS is one of the longest running Broadway shows by Andrew Lloyd Webber and according to the website, it is getting a revamp. The musical is said to have a new sound design, new direction and new choreography to try to appeal to a new generation of music lovers.

COVID protocols

According to the site, masks or face coverings will be required to be worn by all patrons while inside the Morrison Center. Depending on the COVID-19 protocols that may be in effect at that time, things may change including show times and health guidance. Anyone who does not follow the COVID-19 related health protocols could be removed from the theater without a refund.

