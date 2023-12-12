Has Your Idaho Home had a Christmas Fail Like This One?

They can’t blame it on a cat.

You know your country isn’t working well when this happens. The British Parliament Christmas Tree needs some work. Maybe it’s emblematic of a fallen empire.

I’ve seen some great fails with Christmas trees, but this could be the best. Imagine how long it would take to locate the burned-out bulb.

I haven’t put up a tree for several years because, for a good part of most days, my cat is home alone. I know what can happen. Even if I had a heavy stand, there would still be ornaments in every direction on the floor.

You could say what happened to Parliament is a First World problem. Much of the planet has much worse to deal with, but I would think is a bit embarrassing for people who would be too polite to admit this wasn’t right.

When I was a young broadcaster, I worked with two friends who struggled to make ends meet. They were raising a little girl and told me they weren’t sure they could afford the luxury of a tree. Over Thanksgiving weekend I drove 135 miles to see family and remembered there was a small tree growing on the hill behind the house.

I made the climb with a bucksaw and discovered the tree had grown some since I last saw it. There was a bend in the trunk and half the tree was crooked. I cut it down, strapped it to my car roof, and drove home. My friends were delighted anyway with the tree. Decorations helped mask the bent look.

Then I discovered the fly in the ointment. While admiring the lights, a big fuzzy head poked out of one bough. The cats had their way. Constant cleanup followed. If nothing else, it made for some good memories.