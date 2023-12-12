Has Your Idaho Home had a Christmas Fail Like This One?
They can’t blame it on a cat.
You know your country isn’t working well when this happens. The British Parliament Christmas Tree needs some work. Maybe it’s emblematic of a fallen empire.
I’ve seen some great fails with Christmas trees, but this could be the best. Imagine how long it would take to locate the burned-out bulb.
I haven’t put up a tree for several years because, for a good part of most days, my cat is home alone. I know what can happen. Even if I had a heavy stand, there would still be ornaments in every direction on the floor.
You could say what happened to Parliament is a First World problem. Much of the planet has much worse to deal with, but I would think is a bit embarrassing for people who would be too polite to admit this wasn’t right.
When I was a young broadcaster, I worked with two friends who struggled to make ends meet. They were raising a little girl and told me they weren’t sure they could afford the luxury of a tree. Over Thanksgiving weekend I drove 135 miles to see family and remembered there was a small tree growing on the hill behind the house.
I made the climb with a bucksaw and discovered the tree had grown some since I last saw it. There was a bend in the trunk and half the tree was crooked. I cut it down, strapped it to my car roof, and drove home. My friends were delighted anyway with the tree. Decorations helped mask the bent look.
Then I discovered the fly in the ointment. While admiring the lights, a big fuzzy head poked out of one bough. The cats had their way. Constant cleanup followed. If nothing else, it made for some good memories.
Great Classic Rock Christmas Memories
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso