Cease and Desist Order Issued for Company Doing Business in Idaho

(KLIX) – A cease and desist order has been issued for a company that has doing business in Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Insurance says the order immediately prevents Makina Health or any entity with the word “Makina” in its name from transacting insurance business in Idaho.

The department said Makina, which operates as a private purchasing cooperative based out of Texas, violated Idaho Code. It began investigating Makina last December following an allegation that it was soliciting self-funded health care plans in the Gem State.

The company maintained a website touting health plans labeled “fantastic options for the value,” according to a news release by the department.

Idaho Code provides that self-funded plans, including multiple employer welfare arrangements that operate within Idaho must be registered with the Department. Makina violated this code.

“We have a responsibility to protect Idaho consumers by making sure the insurance producers with whom they do business are properly licensed under the Idaho Insurance Code,” department Director Dean Cameron said in a statement.