I paid 4.05 a gallon for gas in Jerome. On Monday. Tuesday morning, I drove by a gas station near my house and saw the price was up by another eight cents. This has me worried. Why wouldn’t it? You can support the war against Iran and not celebrate higher prices at the pump. The pain is felt by Republicans, Democrats, and people who don’t care at all about politics, and the latter is a large bloc.

Most People Don't Fret Over Politics

Bill Maher referenced this on his HBO program last Friday. I don’t often agree with the man, but he was right this time. You can see the video by clicking here. I also found it funny and sent it to a few dozen Facebook connections. To my surprise, a spokesman from the John Birch Society wrote back a paranoid-filled response, asking about my intentions. He also asked me a few days ago why I don’t have him on the show, and won’t debate him. Possibly because I rarely think of him. I’m one of those guys who also thinks about baseball, women, and paying bills, too.

I host a political radio show five days a week. When it ends, I start thinking about what would be good for dinner, the health of some friends, and the latest NHL standings.

These People Don't Often Have Our Interests at Heart

There’s a minority on both the left and the political right that’s very noisy. They figure they need to save us all from ourselves, and guard our morals, and they'll defend their allies even if their allies have done something incredibly stupid. It’s a holy war for them. Over the last 64 years, I’ve heard a lot of predictions about the end of the world, the Republic, and our way of life. All of which will eventually happen, but I find most people focus on the here and now and what they can control. No wonder so many don’t care for politics when they hear nothing but shrieking banshees.