Celebrate International Women’s Day In Twin Falls

March 8th is International Women's Day and there are a few ways you can celebrate the occasion. And if you want to celebrate but don't know how, or didn't think about it, we have a few ideas for you.

Doing some simple things like visiting a woman owned business is a great way to celebrate. You can support local and support local women. There are a ton of women run businesses in Twin Falls from going to the gym like Studio G, shopping at Fashion 15 and Below, make some arts and crafts at Hands On, visit a spa or float at Float Magic, eat at 2nd South Market, that is just to name a few. Again, there are so many options to support local women.

You could donate supplies or money to Voices Against Violence which specializes in helping women out of abusive or toxic situations. They have fundraisers every year like Walk and Mile In Her Shoes and more. They are always in need of hygiene supplies and socks as well.

Get our free mobile app

Or you could just recognize some of the amazing women in your life any way you feel like. I personally, if someone found me to be an awesome woman, that is a big IF I would really enjoy some pizza. Or tacos. Every woman loves tacos. Or even just a high five would work.

You could also watch a movie that has awesome women in it and there are a lot of them. I personally would go for a super hero movie or something like the 5th Element.