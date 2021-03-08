Celebrate International Women’s Day In Twin Falls

Getty Images/iStockphoto

March 8th is International Women's Day and there are a few ways you can celebrate the occasion. And if you want to celebrate but don't know how, or didn't think about it, we have a few ideas for you.

Doing some simple things like visiting a woman owned business is a great way to celebrate. You can support local and support local women. There are a ton of women run businesses in Twin Falls from going to the gym like Studio G, shopping at Fashion 15 and Below, make some arts and crafts at Hands On, visit a spa or float at Float Magic, eat at 2nd South Market, that is just to name a few. Again, there are so many options to support local women.

You could donate supplies or money to Voices Against Violence which specializes in helping women out of abusive or toxic situations. They have fundraisers every year like Walk and Mile In Her Shoes and more. They are always in need of hygiene supplies and socks as well.

Get our free mobile app

Or you could just recognize some of the amazing women in your life any way you feel like. I personally, if someone found me to be an awesome woman, that is a big IF I would really enjoy some pizza. Or tacos. Every woman loves tacos. Or even just a high five would work.

You could also watch a movie that has awesome women in it and there are a lot of them. I personally would go for a super hero movie or something like the 5th Element.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: International Womens Day, Twin Falls, Women
Categories: Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top