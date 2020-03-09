This year, fans of wings and basketball have a chance to celebrate the start of March Madness while living in a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. That sounds pretty awesome, but you'll also be living there with three other people and the restaurant will be open for business. You'll be living that 'wings, beer, sports' life while restaurant patrons sit by watching you and your temporary roommates.

Two selected winners, each with one of their friends, will get the unique experience of living in the BnB-Dubs in Chicago for one night. USA Today says the living quarters will be furnished with bunk-beds, TV's, and a dining area. Winners will also have the option to leave the room and watch March Madness from the bar area in the restaurant. Full prize for the winners is a four day and three night vacation which includes the one night in the BnB-Dubs quarters. Winners will stay in the restaurant March 19-20th, 2020.

To apply you can't be camera shy. You have to record a video to prove or show how much you love college basketball and why you deserve to be the winner. Post your video to Instagram or Twitter and tag your friend you want to take with you. Also, include the hashtag 'bnbdubscontest' to be eligible to win.

In all games it is important to know your competition so make sure you check out some of those who have already entered on Twitter or Instagram and plan your attack.video accordingly.