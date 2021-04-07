March Madness Twin Falls Restaurants “Sweet 16″

We are all the way down to the Sweet 16 of restaurants in Twin Falls in our March Madness restaurant bracket. If you want your favorite restaurant to continue on in the competition make sure you vote and share.

So far in the "Sweet 16" line up is Janitzio's Mexican Restaurant, La Fiesta, Cafe Rio, 9 beans, Depot Grill, Buffalo Cafe, Norm's Cafe, Abracadabras, Jakers, Texas Roadhouse, The Smokey Bone, Prasai's 2 go, Scooter's, Koto, Anchor and Milner's Gate.

All of these restaurants are fantastic and offer something special but there can only be one March Madness winner and if you want your favorite restaurant to stay in the running make sure you vote and share.

I mean I thought this was hard before but it just got a whole lot harder to vote. I have no idea how I am going to choose for my favorite restaurant. I frequent every single one of these restaurants regularly, except Texas Roadhouse, I just haven't made it in there yet but I know I am going to love it.

Maybe Twin Falls has too many amazing places to eat to choose my favorite. And I know there were so many phenomenal options that didn't even make the list. I might have to try to come up with another bracket for Twin Falls businesses. That one might be even harder though.

Let's keep this going until the end and find the one restaurant that can be named the favorite restaurant in Twin Falls, this year, this time around. It will be different each year I am sure.