TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People needing to dump trash will see changes at dump sites throughout the Magic Valley as precautions are being taken during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Southern Idaho Solid Waste (SISW) implemented the new rules Monday, April 20, at all its facilities to ensure the safety of its workers and customers. The new rules will remain in effect until further notice as the state continues to be under and extreme emergency declaration and stay-at-home order.

Much of the changes at SISW sites reduce the interaction between customers and employees and the frequency anyone can visit a transfer station site. Customers are now only allowed one load of waster per week, otherwise people are being encouraged to use curbside pickup.

Also, if people are using the transfer station sites they must have all bags tied shut and stay inside their vehicle as much as possible. Workers are not allowed to help anyone with unloading waste and must keep a distance.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, exposure, or possible exposure will be restricted from going into the facilities.

See the full list of new rules provided by SISW below:

1) Residents are only allowed to dispose of one load of waste per week.

2) All customers are encouraged to dispose of their waste via curbside collection and only use our facilities if absolutely necessary.

3) Commercial customers and haulers with billing accounts can continue to use our sites. (Please alert or call the scalehouse or attendant if you need to set up an account.)

4) SISW employees have been instructed not to assist with unloading waste and to keep as much distance as possible between themselves and customers.

5) All trash bags must be tied closed prior to disposal and customers must stay in their vehicle as much as possible.

6) Anybody with COVID-19 symptoms, exposure, or possible exposure are restricted from entering our facilities.