Check Use Tax on Internet Purchases, Other When Filing Taxes

(KLIX) – You might not be ready to file taxes if you didn't check those untaxed purchases you made last year – such as items purchased over the Internet.

According to the Idaho State Tax Commission, when you purchase items on the Internet, sellers might not charge sales tax if they’re not Idaho retailers. But you still have to pay taxes on them.

The Tax Commission suggests that you check your invoices or receipts to see if you paid sales tax on the following types of purchases:

Internet purchases (including digital music, movies, books, and games)

Magazine subscriptions

Book and music club items

Catalog and phone purchases

Purchases in a state with no sales tax, such as Oregon and Montana.

More than 9,700 Idahoans paid use tax totaling more than $675,000 with their 2017 income tax returns, according to the Tax Commission.

Commission Chairman Ken Roberts said sales and use taxes help fund services in Idaho and ensures that “all consumers in the state contribute equally to fund these services, whether they buy in Idaho, online or outside the state.”