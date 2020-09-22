Mini-Cassia Business Leader Appointed Chair of Tax Commission

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor has appointed a Mini-Cassia man as the chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission. Gov. Brad Little announced Monday the appointment of Jeff McCray as chair of the commission, a position he will take over on October 13. McCray has served as the Director of Operation at McCain Foods in Burley since 2008 and holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Washington.

“I am honored to be able to serve the great State of Idaho,” McCray said. “I look forward to continuing the great work Chairman Tom Harris started by embodying the commission’s core values of fairness, accountability, integrity, and respect. I am excited about working with all the people at the Tax Commission to further our vision, captured by the saying, ‘Great People, Helping You, Serving Idaho.’”

The current chairman, Tom Harris, will be retiring after years of service on the Idaho State Tax Commission. Gov. Little said Harris played a big part in the culture of reliability and fairness at the commission.