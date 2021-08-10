Child Covid Cases Up; Should Twin Falls ID Home School Longer?

With the recent increase in hospitalizations of the Coronavirus variant in younger kids, many schools will have to adjust as parents make the decision if sending their children into a classroom setting is too risky. This decision is tougher in states where the overall vaccination rate is low.

Right now in the United States, children under the age of 12 are more susceptible than other age ranges at getting the Delta variant of the Coronavirus, according to information shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This variant, which is sending young children to the hospital at an alarming rate in the country, is twice as aggressive as the previous strain, and much more contagious.

As many Magic Valley families are preparing for the upcoming school year (myself included), the decision is going to have to made whether to send, or not to send. Home schooling is still an option at some schools, but many are opting to try to get kids back in the classroom to full capacity. This might work if proper precautions are enforced, but as parents, you won't really know what's going on in your child's classroom.

My son is starting kindergarten next week, and we will be meeting with school officials multiple times this week to prepare. Both my wife and I are not in favor of sending our boy into a classroom at this moment, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in younger kids. It's looking like our son will be spending his first year of kindergarten at our kitchen table.

With the rise in cases in kids right now, are you in support of home schooling, or sending kids into the classroom?

