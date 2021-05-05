Child Death And Dozens Of Injuries Results In Treadmill Recall

The maker of one of the country's most popular treadmills has issued a national recall after dozens of users have reported injuries. Multiple child cases have also been reported, including one fatality.

Peloton has recalled two of its model treadmills after a recommendation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, according to details shared by cnn.com. The company's Tread and Tread Plus models were flagged in the May 5 announcement.

Peloton is known for its high intensity, interactive exercise bikes and treadmills, which allow users to visually see personal trainers encouraging fitness goals. The YouTube channel, TreadmillReviewGuru, recently listed the top five reasons why these model treadmills pose dangers to both humans and animals.

Over 120,000 treadmills have been flagged in the recall, according to cnn.com. A recent video that went viral shows a young infant crawling up to the treadmill and getting pulled under the back of it. The video was shared in April by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The child received minor scrapes and abrasions, and one infant has reportedly suffered fatal injuries from a similar incident.

Animals are also at risk of sustaining injuries from treadmills from either climbing on, or under, the equipment's running belts. The back end of some of these treadmills have about a one foot elevation space from the ground, where children and animals are known to get caught under.

Company shares have suffered a slight decline since news broke of the injuries, according to cnn.

