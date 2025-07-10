Your Eyes aren't Lying to You

April saw a 22 percent increase in traffic deaths in Idaho over the previous year. If it seems like there are more traffic deaths this year, it’s not your imagination.

Through May 12th, there were 74 deadly crashes for the year in Idaho, compared to 57 for the same period last year. We were up to 94 by June 8th, compared to 88 the previous year.

Country Driving Isn't Always Safe

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office explains that many of the deadly crashes have happened in rural Idaho, according to statistics from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety. In many cases, it involves drivers ignoring stop and yield signs.

Some deaths have been related to a failure to wear seatbelts and helmets for bikers.

Many of the usual suspects are also involved. People talking or texting was something law enforcement rarely dealt with 30 years ago.

Demon Rum Still Plays a Role

The Sergeant also mentioned that one thing hasn’t changed. A huge percentage of accidents, including the deadly ones, involve alcohol or drugs.

He also concluded that if we want to make Idaho roads safer, we could consider raising some fines. Compared to the fine structures of other states, many drivers believe it's a minor expense if they’re in a hurry and speeding.

This time of year, we also have a lot of farm implements on the roads, and the big rigs will be back in harvest season. During irrigation season, be on the lookout for smaller vehicles, such as ATVs.

