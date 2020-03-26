CORONAVIRUS: Multiple Twin Falls Stores Initiate Senior Hours

The Twin Falls Costco, along with at least two other city stores, have set in place a window of time that allows seniors the opportunity to shop for supplies without the risk of being exposed to large crowds as more cases of Coronavirus are reported statewide.

Confirmed cases of the Coronavirus is now approaching 70,000 citizens in the United States. The number of deaths linked to the virus is nearing 1,100, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the state of Idaho, there are presently 123 confirmed cases, with Blaine County reporting 52 alone.

Twin Falls County has one confirmed case of the virus, according to the latest data. A number of stores in the county, including Smith's Food and Drug, Fred Meyer and Costco, are now offering special hours for older citizens and those with underlying health conditions in an attempt to ease the spread. Drive-up testing is now underway at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

The Twin Falls Costco offers senior hours from 8-9 A.M., Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to a staffer we spoke to. Smith's senior hours are 7-8 A.M., on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fred Meyer is holding its hours from 7-8 A.M. daily.

The state of New York has reported the most cases with over 37,000 presently. New Jersey has the second most confirmed cases at approximately 4,400, and California has reported the third highest number at close to 3,200.

Again, the CDC has advised that people continue to practice social distancing (remain six feet away from others), wash hands repeatedly and watch for early symptoms that include a fever and cough.