Customer Drops Huge Tip on Idaho Restaurant

We need to be reminded there are some very nice people in Idaho. The image is often a guy hanging from a railing over the floor of the United States Senate. Or a broken glass door at our own state capitol building.

For the staff at Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill in Meridian, it may not pay off a mortgage but it sure says “thank you” in a manner greater than words.

I’ve had a lot of feedback about what people are going to do with their 600 dollar government stimulus checks. Some callers told me on-air they were hopeful people wouldn’t spend it all on Chinese made trinkets at a big-box store.

I don’t recall who sent me this link. I get a lot of messages from a lot of sources over the course of any day. When I read the story it warmed my heart.

My mom waited tables for several years. She worked from before sunrise in a factory, came home and changed clothes. Then she was off to a diner until it closed for the night. Both jobs were grueling and some of the interactions with the public weren’t always sweet.

During the pandemic year the people working in hospitality must have often wondered if they would ever work again. Could they keep a roof over their heads? Could they feed their own kids?

There are some good souls out there. I’ve been trying to add a little extra to my tipping. I haven’t been able to offer hundreds of dollars. If I could do it soon, I believe I would.

For the staff at Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill in Meridian, it may not pay off a mortgage but it sure says “thank you” in a manner greater than words.