One Hurt in Mostly Peaceful Tesla Protest in Idaho

First, the liberal kook-a-loos were outnumbered by almost seven to one, but running down the opposition can be an effective equalizer.

It appears that happened in the Treasure Valley. Some leftist warriors decided to conduct a demonstration at a Tesla dealership and didn’t bring any gasoline (they oppose the use, don’t you know?) Without an accelerant, they couldn’t start any fires, and outnumbered, biting likely seemed a weak defense.

These People Have Lost Their Minds

It looks like one guy decided to up his game at the mostly peaceful protest. He drove into another man who had just exited a truck. One is adorned with memorabilia supporting Donald Trump. I guess if you figure biting someone could result in a severe beating in retaliation, the brave try and run people over.

By the way, what was the accused driving? I guess that he was a Tesla aficionado up to a year ago.

As Michael Savage said, liberalism is a mental disease.

If you suddenly don’t like Tesla because you don’t like Elon Musk, then don’t buy one. Considering conservatives weren’t purchasing electric cars, a boycott from the left would severely harm Musk’s bottom line, but now voters on the right are snapping up his cars.

Rage is a Liberal Personality Type

A story I saw online said there were 30 whack jobs from the angry left at the event. They must have been surprised to see 200 patriots show up.

What makes a 70-year-old man decide to plow his car into another human being because of how the other guy votes? I hope a judge takes this seriously and gives the old geezer a nice long stay at the Iron Bar Motel.

