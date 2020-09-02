Disney Plus Streaming The Mandalorian Season 2 In October

It seems like it has been so long since Disney Plus revealed the first season of the Mandalorian. Finally, a season 2 release date has been set for late October.

Disney Plus made viewers fall in love with the soldier who never takes his mask off, appears to be emotionless until baby Yoda comes in and melts his heart, and everyone else's for that matter. I am pretty sure baby Yoda is the new favorite Star Wars character of all time.

I imagine subscriptions to Disney Plus are going to skyrocket again. It has to be one of the most popular series in the last year. And it is so easy to fall in love with the characters and get wrapped up in the story line. I can imagine there are going to be quite a few Star Wars costumes for Halloween this year. If someone can pull of baby Yoda you have to send me a photo.