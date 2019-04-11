Disney+ Will Be the Exclusive Streaming Home of ‘The Simpsons’

If you were wondering why Disney would spend tens of billions of dollars to buy Fox, the announcement today Disney+ , the company’s new streaming service, and its various details offered a big clue. The 20th Century Fox movie and TV library now belongs to Disney, who can offer all those films and episodes on their streaming site, making it a far more appealing competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The Fox library includes one whopper of a selling point: The Simpsons , the longest-running sitcom in TV history. All 30 seasons (more than 650 episodes!) will be available at the launch of Disney+ — which will then become the show’s “exclusive home for streaming.”

To mark the occasion, Disney even unveiled a new clip of the Simpsons trying to fit in with their new corporate overlords. Note the statue of Disney CEO Bob Iger — and the signed picture of former Fox chief Rupert Murdoch in the garbage can all the way to the right:

It never dawned on me just how weird it was for Disney to own The Simpsons until literally the moment when I watched this clip. The Simpsons have spent 30 years making fun of Disney! Now they’re just ... part of it. It’s going to take some time to adjust to this new reality.

Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019 and will cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. For more details on the service click here .