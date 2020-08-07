Opinion: Twin Falls Corruption is Itself a Moral Corruption

Several people have sent me Facebook invitations to a page called Twin Falls Corruption. I perused some of the posts and at one point burst out laughing. It reminded me of an episode of the Simpsons. The show tackles a character posting accusations on social media while at the same time not offering any evidence.

Look, if there's a homicide in Twin Falls on a night I'm in Twin Falls, it's a bit like asking about what I'm hiding because I was within city limits. "Well, Bill, you admit to being in Twin Falls on the night in question," the writer could ask. "Tell us what you know or what you're attempting to hide?"

How do any of the sophomoric rantings at Twin Falls Corruption advance good living in this community?

One post I looked at inferred there was criminal activity in a long ago police shooting. I asked a friend about this case and got a clear explanation about it being justified. But it's not how it's treated at the corruption page. Apparently, anyone who worked for City PD at the time is somehow party to a major conspiracy of silence.

The other day I watched a documentary about conspiracy theories. One point made in the film; the more people that would know about a cover-up means it’s less likely silence can be maintained, however. If a theory meets our confirmation bias, we jettison logic and then look for anything we can find to buttress our belief. It’s unhealthy.

There are legitimate criticisms of local government and of people serving in local government. Wild accusations are another issue. Legitimate criticism is designed to improve government and quality of life. How do any of the sophomoric rantings at Twin Falls Corruption advance good living in this community?

Friends have shared the identity of the fellow who created the page. There was a time when I knew him to be levelheaded and he had a fine charitable and community spirit. What the heck happened?