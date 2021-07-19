Are you looking for your next best friend? The one that is going to be there for you whenever you need them? There is a dog meet and greet Saturday July 24th at PetSmart in Twin Falls. The event is being held by a Twin Falls animal rescue.

What is the dog meet and greet?

Friends Furever Animal Rescue will be bringing a bunch of adoptable dogs to PetSmart in Twin Falls on Saturday July 24th. These dogs are rescued and looking for their forever homes. You can go and see which dog or dogs you bond with before you decide to take them home. You can also bring your current pets to see if they get along. It is a great way to see if everyone has a connection.

Event details for the dog meet and greet

The event will be from 10 am until 3 pm Saturday July 24th at PetSmart in Twin Falls located at 1505 Blue Lakes Blvd North. The 5 hour long event will give you an opportunity to see some adoptable furry friends you just might fall in love with.

What is Friends Furever Animal Rescue

Friends Furever Animal Rescue houses and rescues animals from all over Idaho and occasionally out of state. They take in dogs that have been abandoned or left behind. You can always check the website for their adoptable dogs.

