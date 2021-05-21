Unpopular Opinion: Old Dogs Are Better To Adopt Than Puppies

I know, I know, who doesn't love a puppy?! Everyone loves puppies. I definitely love puppies. But old dogs are the best dogs to adopt from a rescue. Just hear me out on this one, especially if you are a dog lover like I am.

So if you are looking for a puppy, there is absolutely zero judgement here. I totally get it. I like to rescue all of my dogs, puppy or old. But I truly believe adopting and old dog is way more rewarding than adopting a puppy.

Old dogs have spent their entire life loving someone. They know how to love and they want to love you. It breaks my heart when you see that a family had to give up a dog they had for 10 years for whatever reason and that dog is now looking for another home. They are less likely to get adopted because it has spent 10 years with another family. But that is a gem of a dog you may be sad you passed over.

Old dogs typically already have manners. You don't have to potty train them, you don't have to teach them not to jump on people, they are usually better behaved, no longer in the chewing phase of everything and tend to be calm. Now there are always exceptions to the rule, but I feel like those are less common.

Some people may see old dogs and think they only have a few good years left in them, but what you should be thinking is that dog has good years left in him that can be spent with the most love and affection they can give me. But again, that is just my opinion.

Get our free mobile app

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.