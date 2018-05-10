Drag Comedy Show Debuts At Twin Falls Business

Tomorrow night at Twin Falls Brickhouse, " Comedy is a DRAG " will have it's debut performance; doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m.

According to the Facebook event, it is the number one touring Drag comedy show in the Pacific Northwest. The performers are "The Trio of Trouble" and they will be cracking you up with Twin Fall's own "Ursula".

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Space is limited. Twin Falls Brickhouse is located at 516 Hansen St. S. in Twin Falls.