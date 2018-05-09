Expect Traffic Restrictions Thursday on Blue Lakes Blvd South

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you’re planning to travel on Blue Lakes Boulevard South between Park Avenue and Highland Avenue on Thursday, expect some traffic restrictions.

The city of Twin Falls says lane closures will take place on Thursday so its Water Department can repair and enhance water lines.

The southbound lane on Blue Lakes Boulevard will be closed Thursday between Park and Highland until 10 a.m. The northbound lane is expected to be closed until the end of the day, with drivers asked to use alternate routes around the project area.

The city urges drivers to reduce speed in construction zones, yield to construction workers, and maintain extra distance between vehicles. Flaggers will be directing traffic on the southbound lane.