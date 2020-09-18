Dutch Bros On Pole Line Temporarily Closed Due To COVID

The Dutch Bros on Pole Line road in Twin Falls made the announcement that they will be temporarily closing their doors to deep clean their facility because two employees tested positive for COVID 19.

According to their news release, two employees at the shop worked on September 11th, 12th and 14th. They tested positive on September 17th. Because of this, they will be deep cleaning their facility so they can be certain to keep their employees and customers safe.

The employees are self isolating and the shop cleaned. Dutch Bros also wanted to ensure that everyone knew they were taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus by increasing sanitizing, hand washing and temporarily suspending the use of personal mugs through their drive thrus. They have also temporarily closed walk ins and walk ups.

Dutch Bros locations have also eliminated cash paying and aligning all of their protocols with the CDC.

I am more concerned at how busy the Blue Lakes Dutch Bros location is going to be now. The Pole Line road location was already incredibly busy, that was the big reason for a second location. Now all the traffic is going to go to Blue Lakes. I know a lot of people who refuse to drink anything but Dutch.

Stay safe out there and enjoy the coffee. The close will only be temporary.