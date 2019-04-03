Eagles To Play Entire Hotel California Album In Las Vegas

This is a big deal because it is the Eagles and they have never done this before! They have done countless shows and dozens of tours, playing hundreds of songs. Yet they have never played the entire Hotel California album in a concert. That will change when they take to the stage in Las Vegas , which is also a huge deal because this is the only time they'll be playing in North America this year.

The Hotel California album is a musical masterpiece and has proved itself to be amazing as the 3rd best-selling album in US history behind Michael Jackson's Thriller and another Eagles masterpiece, their greatest hits of 71-75.

Yes, it is OK to freak out a bit over this. The remaining long-time members (Henley, Walsh, and Schmit) will be joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey on September 27th and 28th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale April 12th and ticket prices haven't been announced yet.