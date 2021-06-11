Visit Twin Falls ID Texas Roadhouse To Win Father’s Day Grill Set

The Texas Roadhouse is currently putting on a Father's Day contest where you could win your dad an epic grilling set. No purchase is necessary, and you just need to stop into the restaurant to enter.

For most of you. the chance to win your father a killer grilling set is something you would jump at the chance to do. My dad has never cooked a day in his life, and eats out 21 times a week, so I'll keep my submission out. But for the rest of you, this is a great opportunity to present your father with a gift he'll never forget.

The Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse, located at 1469 Pole Line Road East, recently announced its 2021 Father's Day contest. It's available at the Twin Falls location only. The restaurant is inviting the public to stop in and pick up a hand-cut steak (not required), and place your entry for a new grill and accessory set. Visitors to the restaurant can get a peek at the prize in the lobby, which was donated by Lowe's.

For the non-dads out there, you have no idea how exciting it is to bring home a new grill; it's almost as exciting as getting a new automobile for us. Lord knows I've logged some mileage on mine. Getting out in the backyard with a cold beer, some music, while cooking your family food as the sun sets, never gets old.

Good luck Twin Falls! And remember, there's no purchase necessary to win this great set. From one dad to another, I wish you a great Father's Day.

