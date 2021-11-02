Yellowstone Season 4 Is Out Sunday; Win A Stay At Dutton Ranch

To celebrate the release of season four of the hit drama series Yellowstone, a new contest is underway that gives fans a chance to win a stay at the actual Montana ranch featured in the show. The contest launched November 1, and you'll have to do some road-tripping in order to make the grand prize yours.

Season four of Yellowstone is set for release on Sunday, November 7. The premiere will arrive on the Paramount Network at 8 P.M. (ET) in the form of a two-hour episode. Production on season four was halted numerous times due to a change in filming locations and Covid-19.

We've been waiting a long time for this. Initially, the new season was supposed to arrive on Father's Day, as it had in previous years. The wait is FINALLY over. An updated trailer for the new season was released weeks ago.

To celebrate season four coming out on Sunday, fans who have ever wanted to see the real Darby, Montana ranch used in the show, will get a chance thanks to a new contest. The "Finding Yellowstone" contest is basically a scavenger hunt. There are apparently items that identify with the series placed at various locations in the United States. I think it's a cool idea because it gives fans the chance to experience an adventure themselves.

A stay at the ranch isn't the only prize included in this contest. There are several items, including show merchandise, there for the taking. For more details, click here.

