On the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller say there are so many Easter eggs in the film, they don’t even know how many there actually are — or even if they themselves know them all. And they challenge fans to see if they can find them all.

I found 116. I don’t know if that’s every single one, but it’s a heck of a lot for a two-hour film.

I’ve collected them all below. Everyone defines “Easter egg” differently; for me, it’s any bit of obscure Marvel Comics lore (like the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #40, which you’ll find on Miles’ dorm room floor), or a sneaky reference to another movie (like, say, another fine Lord/Miller animated production), or a very hard-to-find joke (like the one about Bitcoin that appears for about half a second on a screen in Times Square). Basically it’s anything that suggests an obsessive attention to detail, continuity, and history. And Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has a ton of all three.

If I’m being honest, I’m sure there’s stuff I missed. The Blu-ray extra about Easter eggs mentions that several members of the Spider-Verse creative team have cameos in one scene; odds are if there’s one shot like that, there are many others, featuring other animated versions of the Spider-Verse t eam that I wouldn’t recognize even if I knew where to look for them. Still, I’m pretty confident this is a very high percentage of the Easter eggs in Spider-Verse. I went through the film, shot by shot, multiple times. Which, given that this is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse we’re talking about, was no hardship. (It should go without saying, but there will be extremely granular SPOILERS ahead.)

So here they all are, in roughly chronological order. And hey, if you find more, let me know; I’ll add them to the list. I consider this task my great responsibility.