Everything The Magic Valley Should Know About CRPS

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a rare but debilitating disease that causes chronic pain and discomfort. There is no cure.

CRPS usually manifests itself after a sprain or injury of a limb. After the time it should have been healed, the pain does not go away. It causes a person burning, pinching, stabbing and throbbing pain constantly. There will also be changes in skin temperature and swelling of the area. It can stay to one limb or be full body. There is no cure and the only way to help is desensitizing the area and physical therapy.

These people are always ALWAYS in pain. They are not faking it and they can't help it. A lot of doctors don't even know what it is and the only way to diagnose it is to basically rule out everything else.

They can be sensitive to light and sound and touching as light as a feather in an affected area. You can find out more information here .