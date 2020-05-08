EXCELLENT: Someone In Idaho Could Be In The Next Bill & Ted Movie

This year was supposed to be one of the most excellent years for movies. But COVID-19 came in like a wrecking ball and almost every movie I was excited for has been pushed back. Just to give you a brief idea of how cool this year was supposed to be, and to show how much money I guess I'm saving by not going to the theater, here's a list of some of the previously scheduled movies for 2020:

A Quiet Place: Part II - rescheduled to September 4, 2020

Mulan - scheduled for July 24, 2020

Bond: No Time To Die - scheduled for November 25, 2020

Black Widow - rescheduled to November 6, 2020

Fast and Furious 9 - rescheduled to April 2, 2021

Wonder Woman: 1984 - rescheduled to August 14, 2020

Top Gun: Maverick - rescheduled to December 23, 2020

Free Guy - rescheduled to December 11, 2020

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - rescheduled to March 5, 2021

Bill and Ted Face The Music - scheduled for Aug 21, 2020

Godzilla vs Kong - scheduled for Nov 20, 2020

Most of the movies have new release dates and some aren't until next year now. But, for at least one of those movies the original release date remains unchanged though the movie producer is looking for some help. Bill & Ted Face The Music is now looking to add in some footage of fans for the show. They want people to submit videos of them performing on either real or fake (or air) instruments and either as you are or in costumes. Film in your home, pool, garbage can, or somewhere exotic. The point is to have fun playing along to a special music track they have posted. You don't even need to actually know how to play an instrument since they won't be using the audio in the movie. On the Party On With Bill & Ted website, the producers of the show invite all to be 'a small but most excellent part' of the movie.

So, if you aren't doing anything else productive with your time, take a few minutes and submit a video so the rest of us can see you when the movie comes out on August 21st.