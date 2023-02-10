One Killed, Two Injured in Crash Near Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A passenger of a pickup died after being ejected Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Friends Rd and Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd west of Caldwell at around 5:15 p.m. A 27-year-old man from Meridian in a Volkswagen Jetta failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Ford F-150 pickup, according to ISP. The impact ejected the 64-year-old male driver of the Ford and his passenger a 65-year-old woman, both of Caldwell, neither wearing seat belts. ISP said the woman was taken to an area hospital were she died. The driver of the pickup was flown by air ambulance to a hospital. The driver of the Jetta, who was also hospitalized, was not wearing a seat belt.

Get our free mobile app