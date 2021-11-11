Two Juveniles Killed in Crash South of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon southwest of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the two juveniles were in a 1999 Toyota pickup on Missouri Avenue when they collided with a newer Ram 2500 pickup just before 3 p.m. south of the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Both juveniles died at the scene, the adult driver of the Ram was not injured; everyone had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked the roadway for roughly three hours.

