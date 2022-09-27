Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Bonner County

Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Bonner County

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men where killed Monday in a head-on crash involving two pickups in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 57 when a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man crossed the center line and hit a GMC Sonoma pickup head-on. Both the driver of the Dodge and the Sonoma, a 34-year-old man from Nordman, were not wearing seat belts and were killed. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours.

Get our free mobile app

Top 100 Live Albums

These are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer.
Filed Under: Bonner County, fatality, Idaho State Police
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX