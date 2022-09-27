Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men where killed Monday in a head-on crash involving two pickups in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 57 when a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man crossed the center line and hit a GMC Sonoma pickup head-on. Both the driver of the Dodge and the Sonoma, a 34-year-old man from Nordman, were not wearing seat belts and were killed. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours.
