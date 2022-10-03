Two Killed in Bonner County Motorcycle Crash
BLANCHARD, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people in their 60s were killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Bonner County. According to Idaho State Police, a 66-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, both of Worley, were killed when their trickle Harley Davidson went off State Highway 41 down into trees at around 4 p.m. near Blanchard. ISP said the pair were thrown from the motorcycle and killed; they had been wearing helmets. Part of the roadway was blocked for more than two hours. The crash is still under investigation.
