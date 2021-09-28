Filming Continues in Fairfield Idaho for Science Fiction Movie

The tentative title is Age of Redemption. Keep in mind this could change before release. Filming has been underway in Camas County for several months. Mostly near Fairfield. Some of the scenes are being shot at a ranch owned by a friend. Mike McFadyen has also been a huge assist to the crew. He’s an inventor. He came up with the space age cars. He also built a platform for cameramen. They record pictures as the cars are being towed. You won’t see the towing. You’ll see what looks to be driving.

Mike has a business associate in the film industry named Bruce Willis. The action star isn’t involved in this project. Again, for clarity, Mr. Willis isn’t involved!

Idaho has long been a popular place for movie crews. Much of Pale Rider was shot here. A movie called Idaho Transfer was filmed here during the 1970s. It was a Peter Fonda project and a follow-up to his hit Easy Rider. I’ve watched both pictures. The dialogue in the first could be the corniest in Hollywood history. As for Idaho Transfer, positively the worst gold dang movie I’ve ever seen.

The terrain in Camas County really favors a futuristic science fiction film. In some spots desolate and in others the scenery is lush.

Mike said if I drop by soon I could get a bit part. Not sure I’ve got any clothes that I would suggest sometime in the future. Mostly, I look like an oversized beach bum from the 1970s. My guess is production will end before winter.

