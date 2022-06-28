Films That Likely Made You Walk Out Of Magic Valley Cinema 13

Have you ever been so appalled at the fact you spent your hard-earned money going to see a movie in Twin Falls, that you actually didn't stick around to see the ending? A popular website recently put together its top list of films movie-goers have walked out on, and I'm curious to see if any of them caused you to do the same.

I spent some time this morning reflecting on the films I've seen over the past four decades at movie theaters throughout the western United States. While I've never actually stood up and left during a film, I do remember two movies that pushed me to the absolute edge. There's something about having the word "green" in the title that doesn't sit well with me.

The Green Hornet and The Green Lantern will always be two of the worst films ever made in my opinion. Both were released in 2011, and unfortunately, I spent money watching each film. The only exception to the "green" rule might be The Green Mile. The shockingly terrible movie, Wild Wild West, thankfully, a friend of mine rented and I didn't have to spend a dime to see. I still give him a bad time about that one.

Get our free mobile app

There's a good chance that if you live in Twin Falls and have been so disgusted by a movie you left part way through, it happened at the Magic Valley Cinema 13. I can proudly say that after years of viewing movies there, I didn't let a bad film take me out. The popcorn is worth staying alone.

Screenrant recently shared (via Reddit) "10 Movies That People Walked Out On In Movie Theaters," and I'm curious if they are right regarding your experience seeing movies in Twin Falls.

Best Places For Adult Parties In Twin Falls Parties and games aren't just for kids. Sometimes you want to abandon the kids at home and go have some real fun without them. Here are the best places to do that in Twin Falls.