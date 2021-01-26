Photographer Captures Beauty Of Craters Of The Moon At Night

A recent picture shared by a photographer who was attempting to capture a high resolution image of one of the country's most beautiful national preserves located in Idaho, turned out pretty spectacular if you ask me.

Let me begin by saying...wow! For those that have traveled to Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, located 96 miles northeast of Twin Falls, you know it's like visiting another planet. There is a reason why the location in Idaho's central Snake River Plain has been used as a backdrop in a number of films.

A photographer recently attempted to take an evening photo of the preserve at the highest resolution possible. The image was shared to Reddit on January 26, 2021, and is mind-blowing.

I am a huge fan of photography, and always appreciate when someone takes the time to capture an image in a way never seen before, with the goal of sharing it for others to marvel at. I attempted my own effort to capture Balanced Rock in a way never attempted last December, and although the photo fell far short of getting me hired on at National Geographic, I still enjoyed the experience immensely.

The person who took the photo described it as "scaled back" from the original image. At first glance, it looks like the work of an artist, and in a way, it is.

