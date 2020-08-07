Fire Burning on Forest North of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are battling a blaze on the Sawtooth National Forest eight miles north of Fairfield. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Phillips Fire was reported on August 5, in the Free Gold Creek drainage that has so far burned close to 700 acres of brush and timber. More people have been called in to help battle the fire Friday.

According to the Forest Service: "Fire personnel will work to prevent fire spread into Free Gold Creek and continue to secure the line in the south and east of the fire perimeter using direct and indirect line using dozers to prevent the fire from spreading. Crews will continue to use direct and indirect tactics on the fire edge to fill in gaps utilizing the retardant that was used to slow down the fire."

The Camas County Rural Fire Department will focus on structure protection in the Phillips Creek area. Fire managers are expecting a cold front to complicate conditions with increased winds. The public has been asked to keep away from the area for their safety and the safety of firefighters. The road up to Soldier Mountain Resort has been closed to the public as the fire is burning about two miles south. The resort had plans to open a new mountain bike trail system this weekend, which is in limbo because of the Phillips Fire.

According to the Forest Service, conditions on the Forest are dry, despite looking green. The public is urged to be cautious while recreating and camping on the Forest and always properly extinguish a campfire.