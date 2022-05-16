Fire Destroys Sheds South of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews were able to keep a shed fire from spreading early Monday morning south of Burley. According to Deputy Chief Casey Harman with the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out a little after midnight for two sheds that had caught fire at 346 South and 150 East, several minutes southeast of Burley. Declo Fire Department was called in to assist with one fire truck and a water tanker. An ambulance and two Cassia County Deputies also responded to the scene. It took about two hours before fire crews were able to leave the scene. A vehicle parked next to one of the sheds and part of a corral fence was damaged. The sheds and their contents are a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

