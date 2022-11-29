Shop Burns Down in Curry Neighborhood

CURRY CROSSING, Idaho (KLIX)-A detached garage went up in flames in a Curry neighborhood Monday evening. According to the Filer Fire Department, two fire engine crews and two tanker trucks responded to a neighborhood just north of U.S. Highway 30 at just before 6 p.m. The people working inside the shop at the time were able to get out, and no injuries were reported. A fire engine and water truck from the Twin Falls Fire Department assisted with the fire. The blaze was under control within an hour and took about four hours before it was completely extinguished. Nearby structures were not damaged. The shop and vehicles inside were a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

