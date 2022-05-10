Mother and Children Escape Burley Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A mother and two young children made it out of burning trailer early Tuesday morning in Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out at little after 6:30 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on the 700 block of Oriental Ave. The mother and two children made it out of the house before fire crews arrived on scene. It took roughly 20 minutes to get the fire under control and extinguished. No injuries were reported. Burley Fire said the home was a total loss and the cause is under investigation. Two fire engines and crew left the scene at around 8 a.m. The displaced family has gotten help from the Burnout Fund & American Red Cross. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire.

Get our free mobile app