Fire in Canyon Near Pillar Falls

UPDATE: The fire appeared to be mostly out by 7:30 p.m. Firefighters with the Sawtooth National Forest also responded to the scene as well as a helicopter. No word on the cause.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls. According to the city, Twin Falls Fire Department is on scene working to control and get the fire out near Pillar Falls, just west of Eastland and Pole Line Road. The Canyon Rim Trailhead is also closed to the public.