First, Commissioners aren’t employed by Idaho Fish and Game. The Governor appoints them. They conduct hearings, gather public input, and set regulations. Still, it’s not a good look when a commissioner is accused of breaking laws while hunting. That’s the case in East Idaho, where Brody Harshbarger faces a laundry list of charges for illegally hunting elk. It puts the agency's employees in a tough spot, but they have a job and don’t play favorites.

The Case Will Work Itself Out

Harshbarger appears to have hired a good lawyer. I met the guy at a GOP meeting last June, and I don’t doubt he can provide a good defense, but still, this looks really bad. For the Governor, the Commissioner, and people everywhere who may have a sense of being special.

The Guy at the Local Office Isn't Involved

I’m concerned about my regular on-air guests from Fish and Game. Their jobs are about stocking fish, enforcing law, and darting wayward moose. Inevitably, some jackass calls and demands my guests weigh in on subjects they aren’t authorized to talk about. Here’s a thought for those callers. Give us your full name, and denounce your own employer while on the program! It’s not so easy when someone asks you to toss your paycheck under the bus.

And this is an open case. Because it’s not yet settled, nobody can comment until there’s a disposition. I’m sure there are people at Fish and Game with an opinion about the commissioner, but unlike me, they weren’t hired for opinions.