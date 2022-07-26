Living in Idaho, it is not uncommon to see wild animals anytime you leave the house. Often you will see them in your yard at some point, down the street, or within a close distance to where you live. Of all the wild animals in the area, deer are the most common to see. They can often live near your neighborhood and sometimes will even make their way into town. They are curious creatures and like to explore, but also are usually timid and scared easily. They rarely cause harm to people, but sometimes we can cause harm to them without doing anything.

Deer Wears Trashcan Lid Necklace

Animals are free to run around naked every day like the day they are born. They never have to worry about fashion trends, what to wear that day, or if they should wear something for warm weather or cold weather. It must be nice to never have those tough decisions, but sometimes they want to change it up too, and recently a deer near McCall added some fashion to its outfit. A young mule deer doe was spotted modeling a trash can lid as a necklace recently, but it didn't match the deer's outfit. Reports began to come into Idaho Fish and Game about the deer, and they decided to help the doe out.

Deer Getting Tangled Up

This story had a happy ending with Fish and Game tracking down the deer and monitoring it for the night. The lid was loose around its neck, so they gave it the night to see if it could remove the lid by itself. After being unable to do so, they tranquilized the animal, removed the trash can lid, and the deer is now safe to go about its day, naked once more. While nobody did anything wrong and these things happen, it isn't uncommon. Often deer find themselves tangled up in Christmas lights, fencing, hammocks, traps, and other things. There is nothing that needs to be done on our part, but if you see a deer caught or wearing something out of the ordinary, make sure to call Fish and Game so they can intervene and help.

While this story had a happy ending and made for a cute picture, not all curious animals have the same ending. Wild animals can often be like little kids and they are curious creatures. There is no reason to take down Christmas lights, put your trashcan inside, or take down your fence, these things just happen. This one happened to be spotted, and for this deer thank goodness, it was. The animal was still able to eat and function, but the necklace it never intended to have, had to be uncomfortable. Keep your eyes open for any animals you may see that decide to up their fashion in the future.

