Former Boise Auto Body Shop Owner Sentenced for Distributing Meth

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 40-year-old former Boise auto body shop owner will spend more than five years behind bars for distributing methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, Alexander Stricharskiy, of Meridian was sentenced to 63 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of meth, a charge he pleaded guilty to in April of 2019; he will also serve five years of supervised release after getting out of prison. Stricharskiy had to forfeit his body shop in Boise as part of the agreement because it had been used for drug trafficking. The shop was sold and brought in $100,000.

Court records say he agreed to make a hidden compartment in a car so others could hide and transport drugs. Stricharskiy also sold meth to an undercover police officer on two occasions. Boise Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked on the case.