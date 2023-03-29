Idaho Men Sentenced on Fentanyl Related Charges

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Idaho men have been sent to prison in separate cases involving the narcotic fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Keith McClary, 38, of Nampa and Jase Anderson, 35, of Mountain Home were both sentence by U.S. District Judge David C. Nye this week.

Mountain Home Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Possession of Fentanyl

Anderson was sentenced to a little more than nine years for possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl. He will also have to serve four years of supervised release. In July of 2022, investigators found six announces of fentanyl powder worth about $9,000. Law enforcement also found firearms, one of which was stollen, and ammunition. Anderson was previously convicted of attempted malicious injury to property, possession of a controlled substance, and domestic battery.

Nampa Man Stole Firearms and Traded for Fentanyl Pills

McClary was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. According to Hurwit, McClary had broke into a Nampa gun store in 2021 and stole 24 firearms. He then traded some of the guns for fentanyl pills. McClary was previously convicted of burglary, domestic violence, and possession of a controlled substance. He will also have to serve four three years of supervised release.

The successful prosecution of these dangerous offenders demonstrates our commitment to making our communities safer,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a prepared statement. “The success of our Project Safe Neighborhoods program is the result of our close partnerships with local law enforcement agencies who help us identify and prosecute violent offenders across the state.

Get our free mobile app