Fourth of July Events in Southern Idaho

With the Fourth of July holiday coming up, it's a great time to get outside and maybe explore a new area of the state you've never seen for a celebration. However, for those of you who are planning to stick around southern Idaho, we've created a list of all the events happening in the area to celebrate our freedom.

Buhl

Sagebrush Days

July 3: Trout Feed

July 4: Parade and Fireworks

*More details to come

Eagle

Eagle Fun Days Extravaganza

July 4: 10:07 p.m. Fireworks

Fort Hall

Treaty Day Fireworks Celebration

July 3: 10-11 p.m.

Garden Valley

July 4th in the Garden Valley

July 4: 6 p.m. Dry and Wet Parade

Gooding

Fourth of July Fireworks

July 4: Fireworks at Gooding Middle School

Hailey

4th of July Events

July 4: Parade and Fireworks

Hagerman

Hagerman Fireworks Show

June 28: 6-10:45 p.m. Activities and Fireworks

Hansen

July 4: Fireworks at Rolling Hills Park

Hazelton

Southern Idaho Truck Show at Valley Community Park

June 29

6 p.m. Hazelton Days Parade

10 p.m. Light Show and Fireworks

Idaho Falls

Celebrate Riverfest & the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

July 4: 9 a.m. Parade

July 4: 10:03 p.m. Fireworks

Irwin

July 4 Fireworks

July 4: 10 p.m.

Jackpot

Jackpot's Amazing FIREWORKS Display

July 4: 10:20-10:45 p.m.

Jerome

Jerome Freedom Fest at Jerome's North Park

June 29: 3-9 p.m. Activites followed by fireworks at Jerome High School

Marsing

3rd of July Fireworks Extravaganza

July 3: 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Rupert

Rupert's Fourth of July Celebration

June 29: Fireworks

July 4: 11 a.m. Parade

Star

July 4th Hometown Celebration

July 4: 10 a.m. Parade

Twin Falls

July 3 at 5 p.m.: Pepsi Trailer Race of Destruction & Fantastic Fireworks

July 4: Fireworks

Don't see the celebration for your area on our list? Email ellyn.felton@townsquaremedia.com with the details!