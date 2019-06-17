Fourth of July Events in Southern Idaho
With the Fourth of July holiday coming up, it's a great time to get outside and maybe explore a new area of the state you've never seen for a celebration. However, for those of you who are planning to stick around southern Idaho, we've created a list of all the events happening in the area to celebrate our freedom.
Buhl
Sagebrush Days
July 3: Trout Feed
July 4: Parade and Fireworks
*More details to come
Eagle
Eagle Fun Days Extravaganza
July 4: 10:07 p.m. Fireworks
Fort Hall
Treaty Day Fireworks Celebration
July 3: 10-11 p.m.
Garden Valley
July 4th in the Garden Valley
July 4: 6 p.m. Dry and Wet Parade
Gooding
Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4: Fireworks at Gooding Middle School
Hailey
4th of July Events
July 4: Parade and Fireworks
Hagerman
Hagerman Fireworks Show
June 28: 6-10:45 p.m. Activities and Fireworks
Hansen
July 4: Fireworks at Rolling Hills Park
Hazelton
Southern Idaho Truck Show at Valley Community Park
June 29
6 p.m. Hazelton Days Parade
10 p.m. Light Show and Fireworks
Idaho Falls
Celebrate Riverfest & the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration
July 4: 9 a.m. Parade
July 4: 10:03 p.m. Fireworks
Irwin
July 4 Fireworks
July 4: 10 p.m.
Jackpot
Jackpot's Amazing FIREWORKS Display
July 4: 10:20-10:45 p.m.
Jerome
Jerome Freedom Fest at Jerome's North Park
June 29: 3-9 p.m. Activites followed by fireworks at Jerome High School
Marsing
3rd of July Fireworks Extravaganza
July 3: 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Rupert
Rupert's Fourth of July Celebration
June 29: Fireworks
July 4: 11 a.m. Parade
Star
July 4th Hometown Celebration
July 4: 10 a.m. Parade
Twin Falls
July 3 at 5 p.m.: Pepsi Trailer Race of Destruction & Fantastic Fireworks
July 4: Fireworks
