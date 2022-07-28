Growing up we all are taught to obey rules or we get in trouble. Listen, pick up your toys, don't bite, don't hit, but at some point in our childhood we end up breaking almost all of those rules. As adults, the same thing applies. You still shouldn't bite people or hit people, you should most likely pick up your toys and it is good to listen even though most of us don't. As adults, the rules are a little different. Instead of timeout or a spanking, you end up paying fines or getting arrested if you break the rules. We all will break the law in our life, it is inevitable. Here are some of the most common rules and laws Idahoans break regularly.

We All Speed Sometime

The most common law that is broken daily in Idaho has to be speeding. It is universally a law that almost every driver will break at least once in their life if not multiple times per day. Depending on how fast you go and where you are will determine how breaking this law ends for you. If you haven't received at least one speeding ticket in your life, then consider yourself lucky. Breaking this law can ruin your day in a hurry, and is an easily avoidable fine.

Setting Off Illegal Fireworks

Around the Fourth of July, this law almost gets looked at the other way. Many people break this one every summer, and some are still breaking it even well after the holiday. Once the clock strikes midnight on July fifth, it is time to put the fireworks away and wait until next year. With so many fireworks going off, it is hard to write citations for everyone. Don't be shooting them off after the fifth and don't shoot off fireworks you shouldn't be. Stick to the safe ones, especially in town, because the $100 fine if caught is not a check you want to write.

Running a Red Light

Similar to speeding, this one is inevitable to happen at some point. It doesn't have to be a clear red, as we have all tried to beat the yellow before it turns, but no matter what you tell yourself, you know it turned before you made it through the intersection. There are those moments the car next to you goes to turn and you see them so you go even though your light is red, or late at night when nobody is out, you go through a red to save time. Whatever the reason, this law is broken often. Be safe and pay attention. The results from doing so are worse than an officer catching you.

Stealing on Accident or Purpose

As a kid, most of us snuck tick-tacks, gum, candy, or maybe a bouncy ball in our pocket and stole something. As adults, we are responsible for our kids and maybe missed our kids doing the same thing, or perhaps an item didn't scan and you got out of the store without paying for it. Odds are the cops aren't coming knocking at your door over fruit, gum, bouncy balls, or anything small, but technically you are still a criminal and you broke the law.

Fishing or Kayaking Without a Permit

To go fishing in Idaho you need a permit, even if for the afternoon. For someone wanting to grab their pole and head to a creek, pond, or river, it seems easier to just head where you are going and start fishing. Taking this chance can be costly if caught without a permit though. When it comes to kayaking you need a tag for your kayak if it is over ten feet. Many will try to take theirs out in hopes of enjoying a day on the water without being seen, but again, if caught it will cost you more than the tag itself.

Owning a Dog Without a License

Many may not know that in the state of Idaho you need to have a license to own a dog. It is not common knowledge, and unless somebody tells you, you may not know you are breaking the law. This is a law that many are breaking without knowing it. Licenses are less than $100 but odds are many will never get them. This law is rarely enforced but is one that you may be breaking and don't be surprised when randomly you get slapped with a fine you weren't expecting.

Expired Tags on Your Car

When moving to Idaho, a new resident has 90 days to change the tags on their car. It is easy to get caught up in the chaos of moving, starting a new job, and figuring out where everything is, and before you know it those 90 days have passed and you haven't changed your car tags yet. If you work a nine to five, it makes it tough to get to the DMV, but finding the time to get it done is important as the fine that follows will be a reminder you don't want to have.

Expired Driver's License

Many of us put our IDs in our wallets and only pull them out when asked to for paperwork purposes, flying, buying alcohol, or another purchase where our ID is necessary. How often do you look at it though? If you are like me, you pull it out of your wallet, hand it to the person that needs it, take it back, and put it back in, never thinking twice about it. It isn't until one of them comments that it is expiring soon or has expired that you find out. Hopefully, it is when purchasing a product, and not handing it over to an officer for speeding, because then the ticket just got even heftier. Make sure to check and know when your ID expires.

Illegal Parking

Make sure when you park anywhere around town that it is not a handicap spot, a fire lane, or any other place that you shouldn't be parking. Many residents of Twin Falls have complained about how much illegal parking they have seen over the last few months, and while you may not do it, odds are you know someone that does. Illegal parkers are not often cited, but that is because they are in and out of stores before anything can be done. Be aware, that if you park illegally at Centennial Park, they will tow your car, and after your fun day on the river, you will be disappointed when it is time to go home.

Not Having a Life Vest with You

Speaking of a fun day on the river, by law in Idaho children must wear life vests on kayaks, boats, and paddleboards at all times. Adults do not have to wear them, but must have them present on the craft with them at all times. For those that own their kayaks, it is far too often that one will just head out and leave their life vest at home or in the vehicle. Make sure to make it a part of the equipment you always take with you so you don't end up forking over the money you didn't want to.

We will all break laws in our lives, but these are the ones that many of us are breaking on a monthly, weekly, sometimes even daily basis and while some we purposefully do, others you may not be aware of. Don't get caught breaking any of these commonly broken laws, or better yet, don't do any of them. Yes, speeding will happen, but make sure to get the permits and tags you need, as well as be aware of where you park and what is in your or your kids' hands and pockets when leaving stores. Do your best to obey the law.

